San Diego Unified may bring back indoor masking as COVID-19 cases rise

Posted at 7:24 PM, May 23, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Unified School District may once again require indoor masks as COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the county.

Starting May 25, indoor masking may be required at certain schools or throughout the entire district.

According to the district, schools will resume required masking indoors for a minimum of 14 days when:

  • Within the past 14 days, at least three outbreaks (three or more cases in an individual classroom or stable group constitutes one outbreak) have occurred in the school, AND more than 5% of the school population (students and staff) is infected. OR,
  • In a 3 consecutive-day span, 10% or more of the student population is absent each day due to illness.  Note this metric will not apply to 2022 summer school.
  • Districtwide, all schools and district sites will return to required indoor masking when San Diego County is in the High Level (orange) under CDC Community Level. 

The district said families will be notified if their schools or the district reach certain levels.

