San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher encouraged by President Biden's COVID directive

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- In his first primetime address, President Biden directed all states to make COVID-19 vaccines available to all adults by May 1, 2021, with the goal of returning to a state of normalcy by Independence Day on July 4.

In California, that means there would no longer be a tier system for vaccine eligibility by May 1. This is a goal Biden says he is sure to not only meet but beat by administering more than 2 million shots a day.

San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher said San Diego is up for the challenge.

"That's encouraging. We've administered more shots per person than any county in California. We are ready to do more. We can do two or three times more each day than what we are doing, so it tells me that the supply is going to significantly ramp up, and I think that's great news," Fletcher said.

The Biden administration also plans to increase the number of vaccinators and create a streamlined website.

"No more searching day and night for an appointment for you and your loved ones," Biden said.

But Fletcher said the delays and frustration that San Diegans have been facing do not stem from a poor website or a lack of vaccinators. He said it all comes back to the vaccine shortage.

"I think it is hard for the federal government to have a website that is going to reach into every county across America. But the website is not the biggest thing holding us back. It's the availability of appointments," Fletcher said.

With the May 1, 2021 adult eligibility deadline, the President said he is hopeful that families will be able to gather in small groups by July 4, 2021. Fletcher said as long as the vaccines keep coming in, that goal should be attainable.

"I think it's achievable and doable that as we head into the summer, we will see a lot of gatherings," Fletcher said. "A lot of people will be more comfortable being outdoors, but I think we are going to get our way of life back."