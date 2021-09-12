Watch
NewsCoronavirus

San Diego County reports 705 new COVID-19 cases

Marta Lavandier/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2021, file photo, Florida seniors have their temperatures taken before receiving the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Health System in Miami. As health officials race to vaccinate people across the U.S., the need to give each person two doses a few weeks apart is adding a layer of complexity to the country’s biggest-ever vaccination campaign. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)
Posted at 3:21 PM, Sep 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-12 18:21:06-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County reported 705 new coronavirus infections and no new deaths Sunday.

The number of COVID patients in county hospitals, meanwhile, declined from 550 on Saturday to 531, with 178 of those patients in intensive care, according to state figures.

Sunday's numbers brought the county's totals to 345,059 cases, with fatalities remaining at 3,942 since the pandemic began, the county Health and Human Services Agency reported.

A total of 15,579 new tests were logged, and the percentage of positive cases over the past seven days was 4.8%.

Nearly 4.6 million vaccine doses have been administered in the county, with 2.42 million -- or 86.5% of county residents -- having received at least one dose. Fully vaccinated county residents now number more than 2.13 million, or around 76.1% of the county's eligible population.

The COVID-19 positive case rate is 37.1 per 100,000 people for San Diego County, which can be further parsed as 61.9 for unvaccinated and 17.7 for vaccinated residents.

More striking is daily hospitalizations, which are more than 47 times higher for the unvaccinated -- at 1.9 new daily hospitalizations per 100,000 people -- than for the vaccinated at .04 daily hospitalizations per 100,000.

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in the region. They can be found at medical providers, pharmacies, community clinics and county public health centers for people who do not have a medical provider.

A list of locations and more information can be found online here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

