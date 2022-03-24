Watch
San Diego County reports 304 COVID-19 cases, three virus deaths

Covid testing
Mary OConnell
Posted at 6:13 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 21:13:18-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 304 new COVID-19 infections and three additional deaths related to the virus Wednesday.

Wednesday's data increased the county's cumulative totals to 748,407 infections and 5,146 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the HHSA.

The number of COVID-positive patients in San Diego County hospitals decreased to 171, down 14 from Tuesday, according to the latest state data.

The number of those patients in intensive care remained steady at 39. Available ICU beds declined by five to 261.

A total of 1,205,205 -- or 55.5% -- of San Diego County residents who are fully vaccinated have received a booster shot, according to the agency.

Close to 2.95 million -- or 93.7% -- of San Diego County residents age 5 and older are at least partially vaccinated and more than 2.59 million, or 82.3%, are fully vaccinated.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests that returned positive in the past week increased to 3.2%, up from 2.8% on Friday. The county reports that data on Tuesdays and Fridays. An average of 13,070 tests were reported daily in the past week.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

