San Diego County 80% vaccinated against COVID-19, 89% partially vaccinated

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - There are 2,242,203 San Diegans, 80% of those eligible, fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported in its latest data, placing San Diego among the most vaccinated counties in the state and the nation.

"San Diegans have done a great job getting vaccinated against COVID-19," said Dr. Seema Shah, medical director for HHSA's Epidemiology and Immunization Services branch. "However, we should not get complacent. The COVID-19 pandemic is not over and those who are immunocompromised, ineligible or otherwise vulnerable need our collective protection.

"Eligible residents should continue getting vaccinated and get their booster shot when it's their turn," Shah said.

More than 2.5 million people, or 89.2% of San Diegans 12 and older, are partially vaccinated.

More than 400 locations countywide offer no-cost COVID-19 vaccinations. They include doctors' offices, retail pharmacies, community clinics and county public health centers.

"Local health care providers and many other county partners have made a tremendous effort to encourage San Diegans to get vaccinated and to make the vaccine available to anyone who wants it," Shah said.

Vaccine supplies remain plentiful, county officials said, both for those seeking initial doses and boosters for those who received the Pfizer vaccine and meet the criteria. A complete list of locations and booster eligibility details are at coronavirus-sd.com.

The county reported 333 new cases of COVID-19 and four new virus-related deaths Wednesday, bringing the county's cumulative totals to 362,618 cases and 4,141 deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 37 new deaths were reported since the last report on Oct. 6, with 27 men and 10 women dying between Aug. 22 and Oct. 10. Seven were 80 years of age or older, nine were in their 70s, eight were in their 60s, six were in their 50s, five were in their 40s and two were in their 30s. Six of the people who died were fully vaccinated and 31 were not fully vaccinated. Thirty- five had underlying medical conditions, one did not, and one has medical history pending.

The number of COVID patients in county hospitals remained 270, with 85 of those patients in intensive care, an increase from 78 the day before, according to the latest state figures.

In the past 30 days, there were 263 COVID-19 hospitalizations; 258 people were not fully vaccinated and five were fully vaccinated.

San Diego County's case rate per 100,000 residents is 15.4 overall, 8.3 for fully vaccinated people and 25.8 for not fully vaccinated San Diegans.

A total of 15,149 tests were reported to the county on Wednesday, and the percentage of new positive cases was 2.2%.

A total of 21 new community outbreaks were confirmed in the past seven days: 11 in grade school settings, four in daycare/preschool/childcare settings, two in business settings, two in restaurant/bar settings, one in a government setting and one in a hotel/resort/spa setting.