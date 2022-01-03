Watch
Pentagon chief Austin says he has tested positive for COVID

Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stands with Lithuania's Minister of Defense Arvydas Anusauskas during an honor cordon upon his arrival at the Pentagon in Washington, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. In a statement Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, Austin said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms while quarantining at home. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Lloyd Austin
Posted at 5:53 PM, Jan 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-02 20:53:29-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms while quarantining at home.

In a statement Sunday night, Austin says he plans to attend key meetings and discussions virtually in the coming week “to the degree possible.”

Austin says he was fully vaccinated and received a booster a few months ago.

Another member of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, tested positive for COVID-19 in October.

