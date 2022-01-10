Watch
NY Rep. Ocasio-Cortez recovering after positive COVID test

Alastair Grant/AP
FILE - U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez looks round to listen to a question at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for COVID-19 and “is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home,” her office said in a statement Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
Posted at 9:29 PM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 00:29:25-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's office says she has tested positive for COVID-19 and “is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home."

The Democratic congresswoman’s office says Ocasio-Cortez received a booster shot last fall, adding that she "encourages everyone to get their booster” and follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

With the nation dealing with another surge of the virus since the emergence of the highly contagious omicron variant, numerous members of Congress have reported breakthrough cases despite being fully vaccinated and boosted.

