Number of COVID-19 deaths in San Diego County passes 4,000

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County public health officials reported 611 new COVID-19 infections and eight deaths Friday, bringing the death toll for the county to more than 4,000.

Friday's data increased the cumulative totals to 348,100 cases and 4,002 deaths.

The number of COVID patients in county hospitals, meanwhile, decreased from 478 on Thursday to 460 on Friday, with 166 of those patients in intensive care, according to state figures.

A total of 15,897 new tests were logged, and the percentage of positive cases over the past seven days was 4.1%.

According to the county Health and Human Services Agency COVID-19 Watch report released Wednesday, since March 1, more than 96% of hospitalizations -- 2,150 -- and nearly 89% of deaths -- 208 -- have occurred in people who are not fully vaccinated. In comparison, the report, which covers data through Sept. 11, shows that 75 fully vaccinated San Diegans have required hospitalization and 26 have died.

Furthermore, 81.3% -- or 65,635 -- of the COVID-19 cases in that time frame have occurred in San Diegans who are not fully vaccinated compared to 19.7% -- or 15,138 -- cases in people who were fully vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, 21,741 cases and 548 hospitalizations have occurred in those not fully vaccinated, in the last 30 days, compared with 5,587 cases and nine hospitalizations for those fully vaccinated.

San Diego County's case rate per 100,000 residents is 33.6 overall, 13.9 for fully vaccinated people and 59.3 for not fully vaccinated San Diegans.

Nearly 4.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in the county, with around 2.5 million -- or 87.1% of county residents -- having received at least one dose. Fully vaccinated county residents now number more than 2.16 million, or around 77.2% of the county's eligible population.

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines are widely available. They can be found at medical providers, pharmacies, community clinics and county public health centers for people who do not have a medical provider.

A list of locations and more information is available online here.