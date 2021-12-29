Watch
NFL teams taking extra precautions beyond COVID-19 protocols

David Banks/AP
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Posted at 3:49 PM, Dec 29, 2021
NFL coaches are taking precautions beyond the league’s COVID-19 protocols to help ensure players are available for games.

Several teams are separating quarterbacks, holding virtual meetings, and doing whatever it takes to avoid breakouts of the virus.

Green Bay, Washington, Baltimore, Chicago, and New Orleans have played without starting quarterbacks due to COVID-19.

Other key players have also missed important games in recent weeks.

The league and the NFL Players Association revised protocols on Tuesday, reducing isolation time for players who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic, including unvaccinated players, to five days from 10.

