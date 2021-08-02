Mask mandate reinstated in San Francisco Bay Area amid surge

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Health officials in San Francisco and six other Bay Area counties have announced that they are reinstating a mask mandate for all indoor settings as COVID-19 infections surge.

Monday's order applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status, and starts on Tuesday.

The new mandate takes effect in San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma counties and in the city of Berkeley.

California last week recommended that people wear masks indoors, but stopped short of issuing a mandate, following guidance from the U.S Centers for Disease Control.

Three other California counties -- Los Angeles, Yolo and Sacramento -- have already adopted mandates as COVID rates rise because of the highly contagious delta variant.