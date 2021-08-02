Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Mask mandate reinstated in San Francisco Bay Area amid surge

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE
bay area san francisco california mask
Posted at 1:26 PM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 16:26:15-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Health officials in San Francisco and six other Bay Area counties have announced that they are reinstating a mask mandate for all indoor settings as COVID-19 infections surge.

Monday's order applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status, and starts on Tuesday.

The new mandate takes effect in San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma counties and in the city of Berkeley.

California last week recommended that people wear masks indoors, but stopped short of issuing a mandate, following guidance from the U.S Centers for Disease Control.

Three other California counties -- Los Angeles, Yolo and Sacramento -- have already adopted mandates as COVID rates rise because of the highly contagious delta variant.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19