Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Locally-acquired case of omicron COVID-19 variant reported in San Diego County

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps Graphic
coronavirus
Posted at 3:11 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 18:34:01-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man in his 30s is believed to have contracted the COVID-19 omicron variant locally, according to the County Health and Human Services Agency.

The man tested positive for coronavirus on December 8 before it was determined that he had the omicron variant on December 9.

According to the county, the resident didn’t have travel history, had mild symptoms which have resolved, and did not need to be hospitalized. The man was also fully vaccinated and had his booster shot.

RELATED: First case of COVID-19 Omicron variant identified in San Diego County

“This case confirms our expectation that the omicron variant is now spreading in the community. While the Delta variant remains the main strain circulating in San Diego, we expect to see more Omicron cases in the region,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer.

“San Diegans should continue taking the recommended precautions, especially getting all the recommended COVID-19 vaccine doses," Wooten continued.

So far, there have been two omicron variant cases confirmed in San Diego County.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19