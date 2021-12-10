Locally-acquired case of omicron COVID-19 variant reported in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man in his 30s is believed to have contracted the COVID-19 omicron variant locally, according to the County Health and Human Services Agency.

The man tested positive for coronavirus on December 8 before it was determined that he had the omicron variant on December 9.

According to the county, the resident didn’t have travel history, had mild symptoms which have resolved, and did not need to be hospitalized. The man was also fully vaccinated and had his booster shot.

“This case confirms our expectation that the omicron variant is now spreading in the community. While the Delta variant remains the main strain circulating in San Diego, we expect to see more Omicron cases in the region,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer.

“San Diegans should continue taking the recommended precautions, especially getting all the recommended COVID-19 vaccine doses," Wooten continued.

So far, there have been two omicron variant cases confirmed in San Diego County.