First case of COVID-19 Omicron variant identified in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The first case of the Omicron variant was identified in San Diego County, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced Thursday.
According to the county, the case was identified in a San Diego resident who recently traveled abroad.
The county said the patient had been vaccinated and received a booster. The individual was not hospitalized and is currently in isolation.
“We expected that the Omicron variant would make its way to San Diego, and it has,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “We are continuing to monitor for the Omicron variant and will report any other cases to the public when they are identified.”
The county recommended the following to protect against variants:
- Get vaccinated and get a booster if you qualify. The vaccine is available at health care providers, retail pharmacies and community clinics. You can also make an appointment or find a site near you by calling (833) 422-4255 or visiting the My Turn website.
- Wear a mask, especially in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.
- Get tested if you have any symptoms, whether you’ve been vaccinated or not. You can make a free test appointment or find a walk-in test clinic at coronavirus-sd.com.
- Wash your hands frequently and stay home if you’re sick and distance yourself from others.