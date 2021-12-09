First case of COVID-19 Omicron variant identified in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The first case of the Omicron variant was identified in San Diego County, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced Thursday.

According to the county, the case was identified in a San Diego resident who recently traveled abroad.

The county said the patient had been vaccinated and received a booster. The individual was not hospitalized and is currently in isolation.

“We expected that the Omicron variant would make its way to San Diego, and it has,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “We are continuing to monitor for the Omicron variant and will report any other cases to the public when they are identified.”

The county recommended the following to protect against variants: