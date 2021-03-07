Menu

Local firefighters offering COVID-19 vaccine this week

KGTV
A health care worker prepares a vaccine.
Posted at 3:08 PM, Mar 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-07 18:08:57-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) -- The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department is still scheduling appointments for those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday, officials announced Sunday.

"We are offering only (Johnson & Johnson) single-dose vaccines to those within the county of San Diego guidelines," department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

Vaccine doses will be administered Tuesday through Friday at the Balboa Municipal Gym, 2111 Pan American Plaza. Operating hours are 9 a.m. until about 3 p.m.

Those eligible may schedule appointments by clicking here, and selecting "Municipal Gymnasium at Balboa Park." A calendar page will allow people to check appointment availability by clicking on a particular date.

Many appointments are still available on Friday, Munoz said, adding residents should continue to check during the week, as appointments may open up, based upon individuals who do not show. Second-dose appointments already scheduled at this site will be honored.

Those not in the current eligibility tier will be turned away, Munoz added. She also advised people getting the vaccine to read all instructions on the web page prior to arriving at the gym, and wear a short-sleeve shirt.

