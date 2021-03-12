Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Governors applaud Biden's vaccine timeline, but need supply

items.[0].image.alt
Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2021, file photo, a woman receives the COVID-19 vaccine at a joint state and federal mass vaccination site set up on the campus of California State University of Los Angeles, in Los Angeles.
Virus Outbreak California Vaccine
Posted at 2:36 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 17:36:38-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Governors are applauding President Joe Biden's declaration that all adults should be eligible for coronavirus vaccinations by May 1.

But the goal will require a shift for states that have been methodical in how they roll out the shots.

Governors in Florida and Colorado say they'll meet the goal ahead of time, and a handful of other state leaders say they're on track to hit it.

RELATED:

But they're adding that it must come with a dramatic increase in supply.

California officials haven't set a timeline for when the general public will be eligible for a shot and didn't immediately say how Biden's declaration would change plans in the nation’s most populous state.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links
When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19