Governors applaud Biden's vaccine timeline, but need supply

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Governors are applauding President Joe Biden's declaration that all adults should be eligible for coronavirus vaccinations by May 1.

But the goal will require a shift for states that have been methodical in how they roll out the shots.

Governors in Florida and Colorado say they'll meet the goal ahead of time, and a handful of other state leaders say they're on track to hit it.

But they're adding that it must come with a dramatic increase in supply.

California officials haven't set a timeline for when the general public will be eligible for a shot and didn't immediately say how Biden's declaration would change plans in the nation’s most populous state.