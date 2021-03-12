Biden administration recruiting Americans to become vaccinators

As part of President Joe Biden’s goal to open coronavirus vaccinations to all US adults by May 1, the White House said on Friday it is expanding efforts to increase the number of people able to administer injections.

The Biden administration ordered an amendment to the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act, which will allow more Americans to help vaccinate people. The guidance will now allow dentists, EMTs, midwives, optometrists paramedics, physician assistants podiatrists, respiratory therapists and veterinarians to administer coronavirus vaccines. The Biden administration will also allow retired members of health care professions to administer vaccines, assuming they were in good standing when their license expired.

The amendment will also allow medical and nursing students who have proper training to serve as vaccinators.

Current and former care professionals interested in becoming vaccinators can click here.

The additional vaccinators will lessen the burden for doctors, nurses, and pharmacists who have been administering the vast majority of vaccines. The Biden administration says its goal now is to have 2 million COVID-19 vaccines administered per day throughout the US.

Also as part of the White House’s goal to beef up vaccines, the Biden administration is dispatching 4,200 federal workers from various agencies to administer vaccines across the US.

Biden is hopeful that if enough Americans get vaccinated, the US could return to some sense of normalcy by July 4.

“Because even if we devote every resource we have, beating this virus and getting back to normal depends on national unity,” Biden said, urging Americans to get vaccinated and continue practice social distancing guidelines. “And national unity isn't just how politics and politicians vote in Washington. What the loudest voices say on cable or online. Unity is what we do together as fellow Americans.”

Here is the full list of professions eligible to administer vaccines:

Health Professionals (Current and Previously Active):

Dentists

Emergency medical technicians (advanced or intermediate EMTs)

Midwives

Nurses Advanced practice registered nurses (APRN) Registered nurses (RN) Licensed practical nurses (LPN)

Optometrists

Paramedics

Pharmacists, pharmacy interns, and pharmacy technicians

Physicians

Physician assistants

Podiatrists

Respiratory therapists

Veterinarians

Health Care Students: