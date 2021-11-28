Watch
EXPLAINER: What we know and don't know on new COVID variant

Ariel Schalit/AP
Travelers wearing protective face masks arrive at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Israel on Sunday approved barring entry to foreign nationals and the use of controversial technology for contact tracing as part of its efforts to clamp down on a new coronavirus variant. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Israel
Posted at 2:27 PM, Nov 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-28 17:27:44-05

LONDON (AP) — South African scientists identified a new version of the coronavirus that they say is behind a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province.

It’s unclear where the new variant first emerged, but scientists in South Africa alerted the World Health Organization in recent days, and it has now been seen in travelers arriving in several countries, from Australia to Israel to the Netherlands.

On Friday, the WHO designated it as a “variant of concern,” naming it “omicron” after a letter in the Greek alphabet.

Much is still not known about the new variant, including how contagious it is and how well vaccines work against it.

