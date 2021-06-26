Disneyland vaccinated employees not required to wear masks outdoors

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KGTV) -- Disneyland Resort officials announced fully vaccinated employees no longer need to wear masks while outdoors unless they choose to.

The policy change goes into effect Saturday, June 26.

It is important to note that employees working indoors are still required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status. Disneyland Resort officials have not announced at this time when they will eliminate that policy.

In addition to the new mask rules for employees, physical distancing will also be eliminated Saturday.

HEADING TO AVENGERS CAMPUS?

On June 15, fully vaccinated guests no longer having to wear face coverings indoors or outdoors. Guests will also not be required to show proof of vaccination.

Guests two-years-old and up who are not vaccinated will be asked to continue wearing masks while indoors throughout the parks, except when dining.