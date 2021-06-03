Super foods, drinks at California Adventure's Avengers Campus

(KGTV) — Whether you're in search of a bite to eat or looking for something a little more hearty, Avengers Campus has the perfect meal or drink to fuel your adventure.

California Adventure's newest land includes four stops for guests to visit for all their culinary needs — big and small.

Pym Test Kitchen

Arguably the flagship food stop of the area is the Pym Test Kitchen, where foods come in all sizes for everyone. The new restaurant deploys the famous "Pym Particles" from Ant-Man and The Wasp to grow and shrink dishes, from massive Quantum Pretzels to more normal-sized eats like the Pym-ini sandwich. Here's a look at some meals and drinks:

Quantum Pretzel: served warm with a sharp cheddar-beer sauce

Impossible™ Spoonful: plant-based large and micro meatballs with pasta served in a super-sized spoon with a tiny fork

Pym-ini: a panini on toasted focaccia with salami, rosemary ham, Provolone and marinara dipping sauce, which can be served by the slice or as a long, multi-portion sandwich for a family or group

Not So Little Chicken Sandwich: fried chicken breast with teriyaki and red chili sauces, pickled cabbage slaw, and crispy potato bites

Pingo Doce: a mysterious green beverage from Avenger lore

Proton PB&J Punch: a non-alcoholic specialty drink

PB&J Flavor Lab: a petri dish filled with peanut butter, jelly, and bread that kids can assemble on their own

Mini Pasta & Impossible™ Meat-balls and the Teeny Pym-ini: shrunken-down portions of the adult offerings meant for younger guests

Choco Smash CANDY Bar: dark chocolate on the outside, with peanuts, nougat, caramel, and a chocolate brownie on the inside

Pym Tasting Lab

Pym Tasting Lab is located adjacent to the Pym Test Kitchen and features an oversized beer can — signaling that grown-up beverages are in store for guests. The outdoor walk-up counter offers eight craft beers, ranging from pilsner to amber lager. Make sure to pay attention to the lab's reverse draft system that fills beers from the bottom up. Several beer cocktails and regular cocktails are also featured at the stop, including:

The Regulator: a combination of wheat ale with mango flavor and a spicy finish

Molecular Meltdown: a marshmallow milk stout and vanilla ice cream topped with mini marshmallows

Particle Fizz: which combines different seasonal seltzers along with flavor bubbles

Honey Fusion: a beer cocktail with Plymouth Gin and a Honey Straw

Honey Buzz: Plymouth Gin, Lemon Juice and Honey Syrup with a Honey Straw

X-Periment: Patrón Silver Tequila, Mango and Habanero Syrups, and Mango Flavor-filled Boba

Alcoholic beverages will be served in a souvenir beaker vessel that guests may purchase to take home with them. Guests can also opt for a pint-sized pints mini beer flight, another souvenir item included in the purchase of the tasting flight.

Shawarma Palace

What a visit to Avengers Campus without an ode to the original team-up. Shawarma Palace recalls the exhausted team of heroes after the Battle of New York finding a late dinner at a nearby shawarma joint. Here. savory wraps await including:

New York’s Tastiest: filled with fragrant chicken shawarma and garlic spread and coconut yogurt-tahini sauce, served with pickled vegetables

The Impossible™ Victory Falafel: a plant-based falafel wrap served with pickled vegetables

Terran Treats

The Collector, Taneleer Tivan, has grown his collection outside of the Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! attraction to include some tasty treats, like:

Sweet Spiral Ration: churro spirals with unique colors and flavors

Cosmic Cream Orb: a crispy cream puff with whipped raspberry cheesecake mousse.

A full menu for all the delicious stops at Avengers Campus can be found online, complete with pricing, here.