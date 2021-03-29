Del Mar vaccination super station to close for three days due to low supply

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Del Mar Fairgrounds vaccination super station will be closed for three days due to a shortage of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The vaccination site will be closed on Wednesday, March 31; Saturday, April 3, and Sunday, April 4 because of the low number of doses delivered last week to Scripps Health, according to Scripps Health.

Patients who have appointments scheduled at the site for those dates should be rescheduled automatically through the MyTurn online appointment system.

No walk-ins are permitted at the site.

The closure comes as California plans to expand vaccine eligibility to include every resident 50 and older starting April 1. That eligibility will expand to include residents 16 and older starting two weeks later.

The change was made based on the state being slated to receive more vaccine doses from manufacturers.