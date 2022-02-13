COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease again in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The number of COVID-positive people in San Diego County hospitals decreased by another 33 patients to 751, according to the latest state data out Sunday.

The number of those patients in intensive care decreased by 11 to 149. Available ICU beds increased by one to 176.

On Friday, local health officials reported 1,273 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths tied to the virus, increasing its cumulative totals to 722,683 cases and 4,894 deaths.

The county doesn't report new cases and deaths on weekends and holidays.

A total of 29,149 new tests were reported Friday with a positivity rate of 12.1%, down from 14.6% on Tuesday. The county reports this statistic every Tuesday and Friday.

A total of 1,111,400 -- or 53.2% -- of San Diego County residents are fully vaccinated with a booster shot, according to the county Health and Human Services Agency. Boosters are available for everyone 12 years and older.

The county has more than 400 vaccination sites including pharmacies, medical providers, clinics and county locations. Appointments can be made and sites can be found by calling 833-422-4255 or visiting the MyTurn or coronavirus-sd.com websites.

More than 2.89 million -- or 91.9% -- of San Diego County residents age 5 and older are at least partially vaccinated and more than 2.54 million, or 80.8%, are fully vaccinated.