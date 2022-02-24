Watch
COVID-19 death toll tops 5,000 as San Diego County reports 659 cases

FRANCOIS MORI/AP
A medical worker checks on a screen a patient' lung affected with the COVID-19 in the Amiens Picardie hospital Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Amiens, 160 km (100 miles) north of Paris. The number of patients in intensive care in France on Monday surpassed the worst point of the country's last coronavirus surge in the autumn of 2020, another indicator of how a renewed crush of infections is bearing down on French hospitals. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Posted at 6:06 PM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 21:06:06-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County's Health and Human Services Agency reported 659 new COVID-19 infections and 14 additional deaths Wednesday, bringing the cumulative death toll to 5,002.

There have been 734,656 infections in San Diego County since the pandemic began.

The number of San Diego County patients hospitalized with COVID-19 continued to fall, decreasing to 562 Wednesday -- down from 574 on Tuesday -- according to the latest state data. The number of those patients in intensive care decreased by six to 109. Available ICU beds increased by five to 211.

An average of 17,995 COVID-19 tests were recorded each day for the past week. Of those, 6.5% returned positive -- down from 9.9% on Friday.

A total of 1,151,574 -- or 54.3% -- of San Diego County residents who are fully vaccinated have received a booster shot, according to the HHSA.

More than 2.9 million -- or 92.6% -- of San Diego County residents age 5 and older are at least partially vaccinated and more than 2.56 million, or 81.4%, are fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

