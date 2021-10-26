Watch
County: COVID-19 booster shot now available for eligible San Diegans

Posted at 11:32 AM, Oct 26, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County public health officials announced Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccine boosters for those who qualify are now available.

The availability of booster shots comes a week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's approval of booster shots for the three COVID-19 vaccines currently in use.

For San Diegans who received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at least six months ago since their initial series, the CDC recommends booster shots for the following groups:

  • 65 years and older
  • Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
  • Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
  • Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings
  • For San Diegans age 18+ who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and were vaccinated at least two months ago

Though researchers are looking into whether COVID-19 vaccines can be mixed and the potential impact, local health officials recommended that people should stick with the original vaccine they received, but can choose a different one if necessary.

"People should go with their past vaccine, when possible," county public health officer Wilma Wooten said in a release. "They all continue to be very effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death, even against the delta variant which is widely circulating."

The county added that vaccine supplies locally "remain plentiful" for those seeking their first shot or booster. More information on the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine and information on the shot can be found online here.

