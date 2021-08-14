City Heights group goes door-to-door to encourage vaccinations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A group of volunteers from the Employee Rights Center spent their Friday night canvassing the City Heights neighborhood, encouraging people to go out and get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the group, less than 55% of the neighborhood is vaccinated against the virus and they're hoping that number will go up.

The Employee Rights Center has hosted two vaccine clinics and is hosting a third on August 28th. Twenty-six people showed up at their first clinic, and 85 showed up at the second one. They are hoping more will show up at the next event.

They say they understand people have concerns and fear, especially in minority communities, but want people to have accurate information to make the best decision for themselves.

Friday was the 5th time the group has canvassed the neighborhood.

The next vaccine clinic is on Saturday, August 28th from 2 - 5 p.m. at the Employee Rights Center located at 4265 Fairmount Avenue, in City Heights.