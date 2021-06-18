Watch
California offers digital record of COVID-19 vaccination

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center during the coronavirus pandemic in Daly City, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Posted at 10:16 AM, Jun 18, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- California is allowing residents to access a digital record of their coronavirus vaccinations that they can use to access businesses or events that require proof they got the shot.

The state's public health and technology departments said Friday that the new tool will allow Californians to access their record from the state's immunization registry.

The record will show the same information as paper cards issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It comes as California this week lifted a slew of pandemic-related restrictions. Vaccinated people are no longer required to wear masks in most places.

For more information, visit https://myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov/

