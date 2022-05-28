California Governor Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Gov. Gavin Newsom has tested positive for COVID- 19, his office said Saturday.

"This morning, the governor tested positive for COVID-19 after exhibiting mild symptoms," the statement said.

Newsom plans to continue to work remotely, and will remain in isolation at least through June 2 and "until he tests negative," the statement said.

This AM, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am currently experiencing mild symptoms. Grateful to be vaccinated & for treatments like Paxlovid.



I’m following health guidelines and will be isolating while I work remotely.



Wishing everyone a safe & healthy Memorial Day weekend. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 28, 2022

"The governor has also received a prescription for Paxlovid, the antiviral that has been proven effective against COVID-19, and will begin his 5- day regimen immediately," his office said.

"Governor Newsom is vaccinated and has received two booster shots, including as recently as May 18."