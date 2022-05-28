Watch
California Governor Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID-19

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Posted at 3:51 PM, May 28, 2022
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Gov. Gavin Newsom has tested positive for COVID- 19, his office said Saturday.

"This morning, the governor tested positive for COVID-19 after exhibiting mild symptoms," the statement said.

Newsom plans to continue to work remotely, and will remain in isolation at least through June 2 and "until he tests negative," the statement said.

"The governor has also received a prescription for Paxlovid, the antiviral that has been proven effective against COVID-19, and will begin his 5- day regimen immediately," his office said.

"Governor Newsom is vaccinated and has received two booster shots, including as recently as May 18."

