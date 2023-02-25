Watch Now
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Calif. Supreme Court rules in favor of striking down SDUSD vaccine mandate

covid vaccine
Scripps National
covid vaccine
Posted at 5:52 PM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 20:52:24-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The California Supreme Court rejected a challenge this week to a previous ruling that struck down the San Diego Unified School District's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

Wednesday's ruling from the state's high court stemmed from a lawsuit filed by local parents group Let Them Choose against the school district, which sought to require unvaccinated students to take part in remote learning via independent study.

Like other lower courts, the California Supreme Court said such mandates can only be imposed by the state.

San Diego Superior Court Judge John Meyer ruled in December of 2021 that while students are required to receive some vaccinations in order to attend in-person school, adding COVID-19 to the list of required vaccinations without allowing personal belief exemptions is an exercise of authority that lies only with the state.

A three-justice panel from the Fourth District Court of Appeal ruled in agreement with Meyer last fall.

San Diego Unified's school board approved its mandate in late 2021 but was forced to delay implementation in part due to the ongoing legal challenges.

State public health officials announced earlier this month that a plan to add COVID-19 to the list of required school vaccinations has been abandoned.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19