Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

ASK THE EXPERTS: Cajon Valley Union, doctors discuss COVID-19 vaccine for kids

items.[0].image.alt
ABC 10News
ARTICLE_SLATE.jpg
Posted at 5:32 PM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 20:33:54-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News anchor Mary McKenzie will join a panel of experts from Cajon Valley Union School District and local medical centers to discuss the facts and science surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine for children.

Tune in to the player below at 5:30 p.m. Thursday for the discussion with CVUSD Superintendent Dr. David Miyashiro, Ninth District PTA President Derick Boerner, Family Health Centers of San Diego's (FHCSD) Director of Nursing Pauline Lucatero, Rady Children's Hospital Medical Director Dr. John Bradley, and FHCSD Chief of Population Health Dr. Christian Ramers.

The panel will discuss the science behind the COVID-19 vaccine for kids, facts and myths, and important resources for parents who want to learn more. The panel will also field submitted questions and social media questions during the panel.

Watch below:

Resource links featured in this discussion:

RELATED COVERAGE:
White House: 900K kids have gotten a COVID-19 shot COVID-19 vaccine incentives offered for children What's the real risk of COVID for kids 5-11? Biden encourages parents to get kids vaccinated against COVID CDC director signs off on Pfizer's vaccine for kids

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19