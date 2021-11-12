ASK THE EXPERTS: Cajon Valley Union, doctors discuss COVID-19 vaccine for kids

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News anchor Mary McKenzie will join a panel of experts from Cajon Valley Union School District and local medical centers to discuss the facts and science surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine for children.

Tune in to the player below at 5:30 p.m. Thursday for the discussion with CVUSD Superintendent Dr. David Miyashiro, Ninth District PTA President Derick Boerner, Family Health Centers of San Diego's (FHCSD) Director of Nursing Pauline Lucatero, Rady Children's Hospital Medical Director Dr. John Bradley, and FHCSD Chief of Population Health Dr. Christian Ramers.

The panel will discuss the science behind the COVID-19 vaccine for kids, facts and myths, and important resources for parents who want to learn more. The panel will also field submitted questions and social media questions during the panel.

Watch below:

Resource links featured in this discussion: