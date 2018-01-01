Clairemont hit-and-run driver crashes into van, killing man sleeping inside

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A man was killed after his van was struck while he was inside sleeping.

The victim was sleeping in his van in the 3000 block of Clairemont Dr. when the driver struck his vehicle shortly after 9 a.m., according to San Diego police.

The man in the van died at the scene, police said. The driver of the vehicle that struck the victim's van left his truck behind and fled the scene on foot.

The name of the victim was not released.

Police are now searching for the hit-and-run driver. Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call SDPD at 619-531-2000.