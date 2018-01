SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly 3,500 pounds of marijuana found hidden in a shipment of earplugs Friday.

CBP says around 12:30 p.m. Friday, a 43-year-old man entered the Otay Mesa cargo facility driving a Volvo tractor-trailer.

After further inspection of the vehicle, officers found 135 packages of marijuana concealed inside boxes comingles with a shipment of earplugs.

Authorities seized a total of 3,409 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $1.9 million.

Officers said the man is a Mexican citizen with a visa but did not specify whether or not he was detained following the seizure of drugs.

In a news release, CBP also said they also apprehended 21 fugitives, including one person wanted on a homicide warrant over the weekend. Authorities said Brian Charles Ruiz was wanted on an outstanding warrant for homicide out of Santa Barbara County.

Ruiz was turned over to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

The news release went on to say that CBP also seized 267 pounds of marijuana, 48 pounds of cocaine and four pounds of heroin January 12 through January 15.

