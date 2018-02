SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Radio calls reveal the moment authorities responded to a plane crash that killed two people in Santee Tuesday morning.

At the beginning of the call, the caller states that he saw a plane go down near the airport.

Later on in the call, authorities report seeing a major fuel leak and seeing a dog inside the plane still alive.

"It looks like we have a Cessna down in a dirt lot right off of Prospect and Cuyamaca, southwest corner, just adjacent to the airfield here, Gillespie Airfield," said a hazmat crew responding to the scene of the crash.

The crash happened just before 7 in the morning on the 9700 block of Prospect Avenue near Gillespie Field.

Firefighters say the pilot of the Cessna noticed a mechanical issue shortly after taking off. The pilot tried to turn around but was unable to do so.

Two people died in the crash and two dogs were rushed to the animal with injuries. Their condition is unknown.

The crash didn’t affect the schedule of nearby Prospect Elementary School.

Listen to the audio from the call below: