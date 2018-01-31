Helicopter crashes into Newport Beach home, at least 3 dead

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) - A helicopter crashed into a Newport Beach home Tuesday, injuring killing at least three people and injuring two others, KABC reported.

The crash happened about 1:45 p.m. in a gated community at Bristol St. and Bayview Place, according to the Newport Beach Fire Department.

The Robinson R-44 light helicopter crashed about a minute after taking off from John Wayne Airport, which is where it was based.

The helicopter hit the side of the home, breaking into pieces and sending debris flying into nearby homes.

Fire crews said there were five people who were injured, KABC said. Four victims had been on the helicopter and one was on the ground. Two people were taken to the hospital.

Un helicóptero se desplomó en una zona residencial de Newport Beach. Las autoridades hacen evaluación de daños físicos y materiales. #Telemundo52 pic.twitter.com/QoQoOWIP0w — martin plascencia (@mplascenciaT52) January 30, 2018

A neighbor who heard the crash told KCAL-TV that he saw the pilot lying injured but alive on the grass and three other people inside the wreckage.

"We tried to pry them out but we didn't want to touch them," said the neighbor, who was not identified by the television station. "We didn't want to take a chance of hurting anybody."

"The three people were all crunched in there together," he said. "One I could see moving an arm."

Marian Michaels, who lives behind the house that was struck by the helicopter, said her house shook when the crash happened.

"There was no fire," she said. "It looked like they were trying to land in the street but clipped the roof across the street and didn't make it."

The house that was hit was for sale and she saw the owners talking to firefighters, Michaels said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.