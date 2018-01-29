Small plane makes emergency landing on busy Southern California freeway

(KGTV) - A small plane made an emergency landing on an Orange County freeway Sunday night, but no injuries were reported.



The landing happened in Costa Mesa at about 8 p.m. on northbound state Route 55, also known as the Costa Mesa Freeway.



Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Department officials said the plane was on its way to John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana when it began experiencing engine problems.



KABC in Los Angeles reported the plane was on its way back to Orange County from San Diego when the issues occurred.



The plane, identified as a single-engine Beech G33, landed safely on SR-55 just before the Del Mar Avenue exit.



The two people inside the plane were not injured. No one on the ground was hurt and no damage was immediately reported.



Authorities noted that the pilot was considered "experienced."



The incident forced the closure of several northbound lanes until just before midnight when the plane was towed away.