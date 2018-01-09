San Diego's flu season: 91 dead, more than 10,000 cases

The San Diego Board of Supervisors is set to consider an emergency declaration over this season's flu outbreak in the county.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The San Diego Board of Supervisors has decided not to implement a public health emergency, despite the area's high flu numbers this season.

Officials said Tuesday they are seeing improvements, such as the number of people with influenza symptoms in emergency rooms.

San Diego health officials Tuesday released new numbers on San Diego's flu season, which began in October 2017. This season, there have been at least 10,324 flu cases and 91 flu-related deaths in the county, according to County Health and Human Services Agency officials.

The deaths have ranged in people ages 1- to 101-years-old. There have also been 148 ICU cases reported.

Just last week, officials reported at least 7,314 confirmed flu cases and 45 deaths this season. Officials said although San Diego's numbers are high, the flu is relatively worse elsewhere in the county and that Tuesday's numbers showed improvements in response.

The agency said 614,363 vaccines have been administered in the county since the beginning of the season.

Local health experts have said those most at risk are people with chronic medical conditions, who are pregnant, who 65-years or older, or who live with or care for others at risk.

While flu vaccines are recommended, other simple steps to consider include:

  • Wash hands thoroughly and often,
  • Use hand sanitizers,
  • Stay away from sick people,
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth,
  • Clean commonly touched surfaces, and
  • If you are sick, stay home and avoid contact with others.

A list of public health center locations to get vaccinated is available here.

