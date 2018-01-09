San Diego's flu season: 91 dead, more than 10,000 cases
Mark Saunders
10:27 AM, Jan 9, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The San Diego Board of Supervisors has decided not to implement a public health emergency, despite the area's high flu numbers this season.
Officials said Tuesday they are seeing improvements, such as the number of people with influenza symptoms in emergency rooms.
San Diego health officials Tuesday released new numbers on San Diego's flu season, which began in October 2017. This season, there have been at least 10,324 flu cases and 91 flu-related deaths in the county, according to County Health and Human Services Agency officials.
The deaths have ranged in people ages 1- to 101-years-old. There have also been 148 ICU cases reported.
Just last week, officials reported at least 7,314 confirmed flu cases and 45 deaths this season. Officials said although San Diego's numbers are high, the flu is relatively worse elsewhere in the county and that Tuesday's numbers showed improvements in response.