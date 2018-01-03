1-year-old dies from the flu, bringing San Diego's total to 45 flu-related deaths this season

The death is San Diego County's 45th flu-related death this season. The ages of deaths this season range from 1 to 100 years old.
"The death of a child is very unfortunate. Our sympathy goes out to the family for their tragic loss," Sayone Thihalolipavan, county deputy public health officer, said. "We are seeing a very high number of flu deaths and cases. Sick people should stay home to avoid infecting others at work, in school or in public places. People should not shake hands, share food or drinks, or kiss if they are sick."
There have been at least 7,314 confirmed flu cases in the county this season. Health officials said the number of cases reported last week is higher than the overall total reported during 2011-12, 2008-09 and 2007-08 flu seasons.
According to county data, the most common type of virus affecting the area has been Influenza A, followed by Influenza B, and Influenza A (H3).