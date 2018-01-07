(SAN DIEGO) KGTV - The flu is threatening to take the life of a local Navy Veteran. That is according to his wife, Jennifer Burrough.

Sean, who is the father of four, is at the ICU at Grossmont Hospital.

Jennifer said part of what made it so scary was that he was healthy before it hit.

“I never thought a flu could do this to somebody,” she said. “I never thought it could get as bad as it has.”

She said she rushed him to the hospital on New Year’s Day, but he could not breath.

“They told me his blood work came back for sepsis, he had severe pneumonia [and] he was in kidney failure,” she explained.

“I can't lose him,” she said through tears.