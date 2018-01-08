Flu season has San Diego's blood supplies at low levels

Nationwide, blood centers have been unable to collect donations due to winter storms. Due to possible shortages, San Diego may be asked to help other states.
“It's critical that our community, especially those with type O blood, and those who have never given blood before, come out and donate today,” said San Diego Blood Bank CEO, David Wellis. “Let’s do what we do best, partner together as a community to save the lives of patients in need.”
To donate blood, you must be in general good health, at least 17 years old, and 114 pounds.