SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The wife of Cal Fire San Diego fire engineer Cory Iverson spoke to 10News about her life following her husband's death while he battled the Thomas Fire last year.

Ashley Iverson described her life following her husband's death as the "most horrible and wonderful and terrible and amazing" experience she's ever endured.

"It's ceaseless," Iverson said of the outpouring of support following her husband's death. "I'm now, through this experience, even more a firm believer that the more gratitude you give the more you'll have to be grateful for."

Iverson said there are still daily challenges, but she's making it through a day at a time.

"There are definitely rough evening and rough mornings but I'm able to feel them and say 'I'm okay. You're okay,'" Iverson said.

Cory Iverson was killed after Cal Fire officials say he became trapped by a wall of fire in a gulch while fighting California's largest wildfire.