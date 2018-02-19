Girl who raised money for fallen firefighter's family delivers donations to family
Jermaine Ong
10:57 AM, Feb 19, 2018
(KGTV) - A little girl who raised money to help the family of a firefighter killed in the Thomas Fire delivered the funds to the family over the weekend.
Bennett Mallory, a six-year-old from San Luis Obispo, started a hot chocolate and gingerbread stand on Christmas Eve and raised $2,600 that she wanted donated to the family of Cal Fire San Diego firefighter Cory Iverson.
Iverson, 32, died on Dec. 14 as he and other crews battled the massive Thomas Fire in Ventura County.