Girl who raised money for fallen firefighter's family delivers donations to family

(KGTV) - A little girl who raised money to help the family of a firefighter killed in the Thomas Fire delivered the funds to the family over the weekend.



Bennett Mallory, a six-year-old from San Luis Obispo, started a hot chocolate and gingerbread stand on Christmas Eve and raised $2,600 that she wanted donated to the family of Cal Fire San Diego firefighter Cory Iverson.



Iverson, 32, died on Dec. 14 as he and other crews battled the massive Thomas Fire in Ventura County.



According to KSBY, Bennett's family traveled to Escondido on Saturday to deliver the money in-person to Iverson's pregnant wife, Ashley and their 2-year-old daughter.



Others are also helping the Iverson family, as a GoFundMe account was established and has raised over $700,000.



