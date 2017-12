SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Firefighters will be stationed at intersections across the county to collect donations for the family of a San Diego firefighter killed in the Thomas Fire.

Departments from Chula Vista to Oceanside will take part in the boot drive Friday to support the family of Cory Iverson, who was killed while fighting the Thomas Fire in Santa Barbara County.

Firefighters will be stationed at intersections from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Iverson was on the front lines of the blaze in a very active area when he was killed. The Ventura County Medical Examiner said Iverson died of "thermal injuries and smoke inhalation."

A procession was held on Sunday to escort Iverson's body from Ventura to San Diego County. Firefighters and locals lined highway overpasses along the route to pay their respects as the motorcade passed.

Cal Fire Chief Tony Mecham said Iverson will be remembered as a great man who loved what he did.

"He’s a great young man, somebody who really loved his job," Mecham said.

Iverson is survived by his pregnant wife and two-year-old daughter. A GoFundMe account has also been established to assist the family.

