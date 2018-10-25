2 die after falling from overlook in Yosemite National Park

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two visitors died in a fall from a popular overlook at Yosemite National Park, an official said.

Park rangers were trying to recover the bodies of a man and a woman Thursday, spokesman Scott Gediman said. He didn't say when the couple fell from Taft Point, which is at an elevation of 7,500 feet (2,285 meters).

Yosemite officials said in a statement that they are investigating the deaths and no other information was available:

"This incident is under investigation and no further details are available. No photos or videos are available. The identification of the deceased has not yet been determined."

Last month, an Israeli teenager visiting the park fell hundreds of feet to his death while hiking near the top of 600-foot-tall (180-meter-tall) Nevada Fall. The Mariposa County coroner's office said 18-year-old Tomer Frankfurter's death was considered an accident.

Park spokesperson Jamie Richards told SFGate.com the park has seen more than 10 fatal falls already this year.

"We do have tragic falls in the park," Richards said. "We've had over 10 fatalities this year. We do not know the circumstances at this time. This is under investigation."

The fall comes the same month as a viral photo of another couple at the edge of Taft Point during an apparent engagement started circulating online.

Taft Point is also where world-famous wingsuit flier Dean Potter and his partner, Graham Hunt, died after leaping from the cliff in 2015. The pair experienced at flying in wingsuits — the most extreme form of BASE jumping — crashed after attempting to clear a V-shaped notch in a ridgeline.

BASE jumping — which stands for jumping off buildings, antennas, spans (such as bridges) and Earth — is illegal in the park.

An investigation concluded that the deaths were accidental. Despite video and photos of the jump, officials consider the specific reason why Potter and Hunt died a mystery.