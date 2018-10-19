Michigan photographer searching for mystery engagement couple in Yosemite photo
Mark Saunders
1:56 PM, Oct 18, 2018
(KGTV) — A Michigan photographer who took the shot of a lifetime at Yosemite this month.
Photographer Matt Dippel captured the beautiful moment of a couple getting engaged on Oct. 6 at about 6 p.m. The couple is seen at Taft Point in the Yosemite area as the sunset casts rays of light over their silhouettes.
"A truly magical moment. Idk these people but maybe we can find em!" Dippel wrote on Instagram.