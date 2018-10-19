(KGTV) — A Michigan photographer who took the shot of a lifetime at Yosemite this month.

Photographer Matt Dippel captured the beautiful moment of a couple getting engaged on Oct. 6 at about 6 p.m. The couple is seen at Taft Point in the Yosemite area as the sunset casts rays of light over their silhouettes.

"A truly magical moment. Idk these people but maybe we can find em!" Dippel wrote on Instagram.

Dippel was about to take a photo of his friend when the couple walked out and got engaged, according to YourCentralValley.com.

He said he had tried to track them down but is now turning to the internet to find the happy couple.