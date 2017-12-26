San Diegans likely to keep New Year's resolutions, according to survey

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diegans have a better chance than most to keep their New Year's resolutions in 2018 when compared to more than 180 other cities across the country, according a financial website.

Overall, San Diego ranked third in the U.S. as the location where residents have the best shot at making good on their various goals for the new year, according to WalletHub.

RELATED: Family-friendly options for New Year's Eve in San Diego

Seattle and San Francisco ranked first and second, respectively, while San Diego was followed by Scottsdale and Salt Lake City.

Eight of the top 10 cities were in the West. San Diego ranked first for the "Health Resolutions" category, which included factors like access to exercise opportunities, share of adults who don't exercise, gyms per-capita and availability of health food stores.

The city also scored well -- eighth -- for "Relationships Resolutions," including restaurants and nightlife establishments per-capita, attractions, playgrounds and singles-friendliness.

RELATED: Why you should shop the day after Christmas

However, San Diego fell to 100th for "Financial Resolutions," which covers areas like housing affordability and rental costs, median annual income, debt-to-income ratio, and median credit score and credit card debt.

Oceanside ranked 79th in the U.S. overall, while Chula Vista was 90th. WalletHub noted that as many as 92 percent of Americans fail to keep their resolutions.

RELATED: Holiday Food Truck Festival brings eats and tunes to Balboa Park

The bottom five cities were Detroit; Jackson, Mississippi; Newark; Shreveport, Louisiana; and the worst, Gulfport, Mississippi.