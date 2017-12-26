Holiday Food Truck Festival brings eats and tunes to Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Still hungry for some holiday fun, San Diego?

The Holiday Food Truck Festival takes over Balboa Park's Plaza de Panama and El Prado walkway, bringing San Diego's best food trucks to the park for eats, free live music, and performances.

RELATED: Family fun in San Diego

The five-day festival will also feature arts and crafts for kids and interactive museum fun in Balboa Park's festive holiday atmosphere.

Attendees are encouraged to avoid traffic around the area. Lyft is offering a special 20 percent discount for two rides up to $5 each with the code "HOLIDAYFOOD17."

Dates and hours:

Dec. 26 - Dec. 30

2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Food truck roster:

Dec. 26 : American Flavors, Beachin’ Boba, Cousins, Currywurst Frankfurt, Frida’s Cocina, Haad Sai, Marcel Belgium Waffles, Pierogi Truck, Pomrosso, Scugnizzi Wood Fired Pizza, Seoul Man, Super Q, Two for the Road

: American Flavors, Beachin’ Boba, Cousins, Currywurst Frankfurt, Frida’s Cocina, Haad Sai, Marcel Belgium Waffles, Pierogi Truck, Pomrosso, Scugnizzi Wood Fired Pizza, Seoul Man, Super Q, Two for the Road Dec. 27 : Cousins, Devil Dogs BBQ, Frida’s Cocina, Manga Manga, Marcel Belgium Waffles, Mastiff Sausage, Monster Crafts, Sicilian Breeze, Simply Fresh, Sushi Uno, Tabe BBQ, Tacos La Mezcla, Yo Yo Bento

: Cousins, Devil Dogs BBQ, Frida’s Cocina, Manga Manga, Marcel Belgium Waffles, Mastiff Sausage, Monster Crafts, Sicilian Breeze, Simply Fresh, Sushi Uno, Tabe BBQ, Tacos La Mezcla, Yo Yo Bento Dec. 28 : Born in Brooklyn, Bosnian Grill, Carribean Escape, Devilicious, Lil’ Miss Shortcakes, New York on Rye, Scugnizzi Wood Fired Pizza, Seoul Man, Sicilian Breeze, Simply Fresh, Tacos La Mezcla, Two for the Road, Yo Yo Bento

: Born in Brooklyn, Bosnian Grill, Carribean Escape, Devilicious, Lil’ Miss Shortcakes, New York on Rye, Scugnizzi Wood Fired Pizza, Seoul Man, Sicilian Breeze, Simply Fresh, Tacos La Mezcla, Two for the Road, Yo Yo Bento Dec. 29 : Beachin’ Boba, Caribbean Escape, Currywurst Frankfurt, Devilicious, Haad Sai, Marcel Belgium Waffle, Mastiff Sausage, Monster Crafts, Pomorosso, Seoul Man, Super Q, Sushi Uno, Tabe BBQ

: Beachin’ Boba, Caribbean Escape, Currywurst Frankfurt, Devilicious, Haad Sai, Marcel Belgium Waffle, Mastiff Sausage, Monster Crafts, Pomorosso, Seoul Man, Super Q, Sushi Uno, Tabe BBQ Dec. 30: Beachin’ Boba, Born in Brooklyn, Bosnian Grill, Caribbean Escape, Devil Dogs BBQ, Frida’s Cocina, Lil’ Miss Shortcakes, Manga Manga, New Orleans Cuisine, New York on Rye, Pierogi Truck, Sicilian Breeze, Yo Yo Bento

Entertainment schedule:

Dec. 26 : Django Shredders

: Django Shredders Dec. 27 : Pizarro Brothers

: Pizarro Brothers Dec. 28 : Lorraine Castellanos

: Lorraine Castellanos Dec. 29 : Theo and the Zydeco Patrol

: Theo and the Zydeco Patrol Dec. 30: Carmen Murray Jazz Trio

More activities:

On Dec. 26, 27, and 29, the Prado Restaurant will hold an all-ages event area in the House of Hospitality courtyard featuring live music, a bar, hot cocoa, and cider.

On Dec. 20, the Museum of Photographic Arts will present a New Year's resolution vision board. The Fleet Science Center will also hold a Family Gaming Night until 10 p.m.

On Dec. 28 and 30, a Fab Trailer Vintage Photo Booth will be set up.