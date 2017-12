SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - You may be on the fence with allowing their children to stay up and celebrate the new year.

But if you are planning to keep the kids up for New Year's Eve, there are some great family-friendly events around town to ring in 2018.

Temecula's traditional "Grape Drop" is back for a fun experience unique to the wine-loving region. Local children's centers are also running fun activities, like a family party at Living Coast Discovery Center and Pajama Party at the New Children's Museum.

Here's a look at some of the options for celebrating the new year with your family around the county:

Temecula

New Year's Eve Grape Drop Where : Temecula Civic Center Website



Carlsbad

'Heroes v. Villains' New Year's Eve Bash Where : Sheraton Carlsbad Resort & Spa Website

Kids New Year's Eve Where : LEGOLAND California Website



San Diego

Pajama Jam New Year's Eve party Where : The New Children's Museum Website

Rockin' New Year's Eve Where : Corvette Diner Website

Jungle Bells Where : San Diego Zoo Website



Coronado

New Year's Eve Ice Skating by the Sea Where : Hotel Del Coronado Website



National City

New Year's Eve Party Where : John's Incredible Pizza Company Website



Chula Vista