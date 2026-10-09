(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pets of the Week: Cookie, Archie, Daisy, and Frida!

The annual Howl-O-Ween Hounds MEGA Pet Adoption Event is happening Saturday, October 10th, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. athe Grossmont Center in La Mesa. Twenty-six rescue organizations and shelters are coming together to feature 300 adoptable animals.....all in one place! You can find more information @SDShelters on Facebook.

Meet Cookie from Friends of Cats Shelter, a 6-month-old sweet, playful orange tabby kitten available at the shelter along with his sister.

Friends of Cats Shelter

The DeTommaso Dogs will have Archie, a happy & loving boy, and Daisy, a friendly, loving, cuddly girl available for adoption. Both are great with other dogs, cats & people.

San Diego Animal Support Foundation

PAWS Of Coronado will have Frida, with her big smile, and no concept of personal space! She is 52-pounds of pure wiggle.