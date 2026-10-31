Pets of the Week: A puppy party from the Animal Pad!

(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pets of the Week: Elote, Salsa, Chimichanga, Horchata, Tamale and Guacamole!
This week's pets of the week may be the cutest ever! It was a puppy party in the ABC 10News studio on Friday as puppies from The Animal Pad came in for a visit!
We're the cutest new kids at The Animal Pad! Born on September 1st to Mama Torta and Papa Kingston, and they will be ready to go to a foster-to-adopt home in a few weeks. We are all sweet, fun, playful and adorable (as you can see), and you can apply now!
Click to learn more about each of us:
Elote [theanimalpad.org]
Salsa [theanimalpad.org]
Chimichanga [theanimalpad.org]
Horchata [theanimalpad.org]
Tamale [theanimalpad.org]
Guacamole [theanimalpad.org]
You can apply to adopt us:
The Animal Pad
4620 Avocado Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91941
Contact us form: https://theanimalpad.org/contact/
Learn more: https://theanimalpad.org/
The Animal Pad is 100% volunteer and donation-based. All adoptable dogs are in foster homes and will do a meet and greet with all potential adopters to make sure it’s the right fit. We are an all-needs dog rescue organization based in San Diego, California. At TAP, we are deeply committed to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming dogs in need. Over the years, we have built a strong community of pet lovers, supporters, and adopters who share our passion for giving these deserving dogs a second chance at a loving home. We couldn’t save as many dogs as we do without our community.