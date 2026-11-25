(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Fawn!
Fawn #1003446
American Pit Bull Terrier Mix
Female
3 Years
57 lbs
Adoption fee waived!
Pet Profile
Fawn is a deer-lightful girl with a heart full of sunshine and a serious appreciation for the finer things in life, especially treats, pets, and hearing someone use their very best baby voice. She is Fawn-d of making friends quickly and has become a staff favorite with her wiggly body and cheerful hello. This sweet gal walks at an easygoing pace, proving she is no wild deer on a stroll. She knows sit, settles nicely after her adventures, and is always ready to collect the pets she feels she is fully entitled to. Fawn has a few special wellness routines and ongoing comfort needs that her family will need to maintain to ensure she stays in tip-top shape. These include keeping an eye on her sparkling peepers, maintaining soothing care for her sensitive skin, and providing gentle support for her hips and hind legs so she continues stepping comfortably. With treats, praise, and plenty of pet breaks, this lovely lady is ready to turn your home into her favorite place to Fawn over.
You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:
San Diego Campus
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
619-299-7012
Learn more: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/
Walk-in adoptions are open Tuesday through Sunday at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. Adoptions take place from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Pet safety tips for Thanksgiving!
Holiday foods safe for dogs and cats:
Small quantities of lean, white turkey meat
Tip: Give your pet treats in their bowl instead of at the table to help prevent future begging
Foods to avoid:
- Bones, skin, turkey fat and gravy
- Stuffing and other dishes with onions, garlic, grapes or raisins
- Anything cooked with butter
- Any desserts
- Alcohol
How to keep the holiday safe for pets:
- Keep their routine as normal as possible
- Watch the door when guests are coming in and out, and make sure your pet is wearing a collar with an ID
- Keep trash and food scraps out of reach
- Provide a quiet place to retreat if your pet is stressed by extra company
- More tips at sdhumane.org/thanksgiving