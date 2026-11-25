(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Fawn!

Fawn #1003446

American Pit Bull Terrier Mix

Female

3 Years

57 lbs

Adoption fee waived!

Pet Profile

Fawn is a deer-lightful girl with a heart full of sunshine and a serious appreciation for the finer things in life, especially treats, pets, and hearing someone use their very best baby voice. She is Fawn-d of making friends quickly and has become a staff favorite with her wiggly body and cheerful hello. This sweet gal walks at an easygoing pace, proving she is no wild deer on a stroll. She knows sit, settles nicely after her adventures, and is always ready to collect the pets she feels she is fully entitled to. Fawn has a few special wellness routines and ongoing comfort needs that her family will need to maintain to ensure she stays in tip-top shape. These include keeping an eye on her sparkling peepers, maintaining soothing care for her sensitive skin, and providing gentle support for her hips and hind legs so she continues stepping comfortably. With treats, praise, and plenty of pet breaks, this lovely lady is ready to turn your home into her favorite place to Fawn over.

San Diego Humane Society

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

Learn more: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/

Walk-in adoptions are open Tuesday through Sunday at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. Adoptions take place from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Pet safety tips for Thanksgiving!

Holiday foods safe for dogs and cats:

Small quantities of lean, white turkey meat

Tip: Give your pet treats in their bowl instead of at the table to help prevent future begging

Foods to avoid:



Bones, skin, turkey fat and gravy

Stuffing and other dishes with onions, garlic, grapes or raisins

Anything cooked with butter

Any desserts

Alcohol

How to keep the holiday safe for pets:

