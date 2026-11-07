(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Almira!
Almira
10 weeks old
Border collie blend
Male-neutered
Current weight 14 pounds
Estimated adult weight 56-76 pounds
Almira came to Helen Woodward with three siblings from the desert. She’s the last one left in her litter!
You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:
6461 El Apajo Road
Rancho Santa Fe
858-756-4177
Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.
Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/