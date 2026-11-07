(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Almira!

Almira

10 weeks old

Border collie blend

Male-neutered

Current weight 14 pounds

Estimated adult weight 56-76 pounds

Almira came to Helen Woodward with three siblings from the desert. She’s the last one left in her litter!

You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.

Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/