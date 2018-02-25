National Pancake Day: IHOP giving away free pancakes Tuesday

Since the annual tradition began in 2006, IHOP has raised nearly $30 million.
"For 60 years, IHOP and our franchisees have made it our mission to support the communities we serve. IHOP National Pancake Day is our declaration to pancake lovers everywhere that we are committed to giving back in meaningful ways," said Darren Rebelez, President of IHOP. "At IHOP, we think doing good is delicious. Every stack of pancakes we serve on our signature day counts toward helping our charity partners improve the health and lives of millions of children and families across the country."