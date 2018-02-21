AAA's top rated restaurants, hotels in San Diego County

AAA just released their 2018 list of restaurants and hotels that received four and five diamond ratings and, as to be expected, San Diego County has a ton of great spots to choose from.

Whether you have family coming into town or just want a staycation, these restaurants and hotels are sure to please.

Restaurants

Addison Restaurant - 5200 Grand Del Mar Way San Diego, CA 92130

This elegant restaurant is both charming and lavish with old-world European charm. Addison restaurant also offers golf course views. The Chef’s Tasting menu is, according to AAA, the “epitome of fine dining.” It’s also worth noting that this is AAA’s only five diamond rated restaurant on the list this year.

AR Valentien - 11480 N Torrey Pines Rd La Jolla, CA 92037

AR Valentien offers delicious and elegant food as well as refinement and charm, according to the AAA review. Entertainment is also offered in the lounge on Friday and Saturday nights from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Vavice - 7100 Aviara Resort Dr Carlsbad, CA 92011

Vavice boasts an intimate atmosphere with menu choices infused with Northern Italian influences, according to AAA.

George's At the Cove - 1250 Prospect St La Jolla, CA 92037

George’s At the Cove offers a fantastic ocean view coupled with a four diamond dining experience. George’s offers fresh seafood, beef and chicken.

Mister A's (Bertrand at Mister A's) 2550 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92103

Mister A’s boasts magnificent views of the city and bay accompanied by seafood dishes, grilled tenderloin, rib eye and limited veal, pork and duck.

Check out more four and five diamond rated restaurants on the map below or click here for AAA's full list:

Hotels

Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa (five diamond) – 7100 Aviara Resort Dr Carlsbad, CA 92011

The Park Hyatt offers great views on elegant grounds. Some balconies overlook a golf course and mountains on the property that offers lush gardens and water features.

Fairmont Grand Del Mar (five diamonds) - 5300 Grand Del Mar Ct San Diego, CA 92130

Everything is grand at this Mediterranean-inspired resort, AAA reports. Many of the rooms have terraces with views of the pool, grounds and golf course.

Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa (five diamonds) -- 5921 Valencia Cir Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067

The Rancho Valencia offers a lush garden and olive groves. The resort boasts yoga, tennis and a spa.

The Lodge at Torrey Pines (five diamonds) – 11480 N Torrey Pines Rd La Jolla, CA 92037

You can’t beat these views. The Lodge at Torrey Pines sits atop bluffs that overlook the pacific ocean. All rooms have wither balconies or patios with views of the famous Torrey Pines Golf Course.

Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina (four diamonds) - 333 W Harbor Dr San Diego, CA 92101

The Marriott Marquis sits near the Seaport Village and boasts fantastic harbor views. The hotel offers lush tropical settings around the pool.

