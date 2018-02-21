AAA's top rated restaurants, hotels in San Diego County

This elegant restaurant is both charming and lavish with old-world European charm. Addison restaurant also offers golf course views. The Chef’s Tasting menu is, according to AAA, the “epitome of fine dining.” It’s also worth noting that this is AAA’s only five diamond rated restaurant on the list this year.
AR Valentien offers delicious and elegant food as well as refinement and charm, according to the AAA review. Entertainment is also offered in the lounge on Friday and Saturday nights from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.